UK:
2024 UK Corporate Governance Code: No Changes To Pensions Provisions
13 March 2024
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
The 2024 Corporate Governance Code was published
by the Financial Reporting Council on January 22, 2024, and is the
key source of corporate governance recommendations for companies
with a premium listing for financial years beginning on or after
January 1, 2025. It consists of 18 Principles of good governance
and 41 Provisions.
Provision 38 covers pensions and is unchanged from the previous
version of the Code published in 2018. It recommends that only
basic salary is pensionable and executive directors'
contribution rates (or payment in lieu) should be aligned with
those available to the workforce. Any changes in pensionable
remuneration, or contribution rates, should be carefully considered
when compared to arrangements for the wider workforce.
