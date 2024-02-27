This is the first edition in a mini-series giving you easily digestible 90-second leadership tips. We'll share leadership skills from the very best business leaders in the world, show you how ultimate sportspeople innovate to achieve, and share ideas from entrepreneurs, innovators, politicians – even the odd military leader.

Leadership is everything. Time is of the essence. Lifelong learning is life-changing – but we will have fun as we do it.

What do you need to know about loyalty?

Alan Stein is a corporate performance coach who spent more than 15 years working with the highest-performing basketball players on the planet. In his book Raise Your Game he reminds us that whether you are a CEO, chairman, coach or just a boss of a few people, you work for your people – they don't work for you. When you change your focus from yourself to them, things will drastically change.

Remember people are not loyal to jobs. They are loyal to other people. Strong leadership creates lasting loyalty. Servant leadership focuses on the growth and well-being of people and the communities to which they belong, and it should become inherent in all of your leaders. It should become a point of joy, a mark of your organisation, a differentiator and why people stay or join.

