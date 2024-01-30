While aligning the goals for an organisation, its people and its values around corporate social responsibility are important, it is also essential to keep focussed and not take on too much.

In leading CSR plans for an organisation, it is easy to get drawn in numerous directions with so many important and meaningful and emotive causes that need support.

However, to be most effective it is important to be selective to achieve greater impact and to retain the engagement of those around you whose energy and commitment you need. It is hard to be the one who has to choose to take on only a few opportunities rather than trying to cover many areas, and make everyone happy. However, the results are likely to be better for you and the causes you support by keeping them focussed.

Decide where you want to focus your time and efforts. You can't aim for all, or you'll overwhelm the organization and lose focus. www.forbes.com/...

