A key focus for many UK listed companies at this time of year is finalising their annual report and preparing for their annual general meeting. This snapshot summarises the key developments arising over the last 12 months which impact the annual report published in 2024 and the forthcoming AGM.

The snapshot also highlights other hot topics and developments that should be on the agenda for governance professionals in 2024, including updates on reforms to the UK listing regime, audit and corporate governance and Companies House.

Our Corporate Governance Advisory Team is hosting a webinar at 9.30am on Wednesday 7 February which will explore what's new for the AGM in 2024 and changes to be reflected in the 2024 annual report. It will also discuss the status of various reforms on the horizon which will impact on listed company governance. With the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) scheduled to publish its changes to the UK Corporate Governance Code in January 2024, we are delighted that Kate O'Neill, Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Corporate Affairs and Maureen Beresford, Head of Corporate Governance at the FRC, will be joining us on the webinar to discuss the changes being made by the FRC and the state of the wider audit and governance reform programme in the UK. Further details on the webinar, including how to register, can be found here.

