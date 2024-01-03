UK:
On The Horizon – A UK Listing Regime Special Podcast
03 January 2024
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
Rewilding Emerges As Asset Class With Huge Potential
GuernseyFinance
Rewilding, the practice of returning land to its natural uncultivated state and returning native animal species to habitats, is becoming an asset class with enormous potential for investor returns.
Assured Unitary Governance Model
Bates Wells
The current governance model for large, complex charities is broken and unfit for the current regulatory environment in which volunteer trustees find themselves.