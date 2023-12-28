In a recent episode of the Inspiring Leadership Podcast, gunnercooke founder and host Darryl Cooke interviews Welsh businesswomen, keynote speaker and business mentor Joanna Swash. Darryl is joined by co-host Sir Peter Fahy, the former Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police.

Joanna is the group-CEO of Wrexham-based Moneypenny, a company she joined as the first salesperson in 2005. Moneypenny is a leading provider of outsourced customer service functions for companies. In 2021 she was appointed to the Prime Minister's Business Council, where she advises the government on building skills resilience for the benefit of both education and business.

The following is an extract from the podcast.

I've been lucky to have never suffered with imposter syndrome. I look at an opportunity and I think to myself "I can do that" or "I can do that better". Perhaps it's out of naivety or ignorance, but with every job I've worked at, I've had that attitude.

I believe in taking calculated risks, a lot of people worry about going for the next step but if you think it through thoroughly then you should be able to take that risk. If you keep yourself grounded in reality then why not?

I look at the US compared to the UK and they are so much more comfortable with failure, it's far more socially accepted there compared to the UK. We need to have more people who are willing to put themselves on the line to make a change in our societies.

At Moneypenny, I've tried hard to cultivate an acceptance of failing. If we're not making mistakes, we're not trying hard enough and we're not moving fast enough. I think if you can create a culture where it's ok for things to go slightly awry, then our teams will keep trying and innovating. It's a much more entrepreneurial approach.

