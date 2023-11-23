UK:
ESG In Leases - Going Beyond The 'E' (Podcast)
23 November 2023
TLT Solicitors
In this podcast Knowledge Partner, Alex Holsgrove Jones talks to Simon Peacock, Head of Regions and South &
Wales Offices, UK at JLL about how ESG is influencing investment
decisions and driving a rise in green buildings.
They also look at what other key factors are being discussed in
the office market and whether the lease is the right place for
obligations around social responsibility, or should they be dealt
with elsewhere?
