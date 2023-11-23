In this podcast Knowledge Partner, Alex Holsgrove Jones talks to Simon Peacock, Head of Regions and South & Wales Offices, UK at JLL about how ESG is influencing investment decisions and driving a rise in green buildings.

They also look at what other key factors are being discussed in the office market and whether the lease is the right place for obligations around social responsibility, or should they be dealt with elsewhere?

