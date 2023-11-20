UK:
Economic Crime And Corporate Transparency Act Receives Royal Asset
20 November 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On October 26, 2023, the Economic Crime and Corporate
Transparency Act received Royal Assent. The Act will be relevant to
all companies, including corporate trustees, in terms of ID
verification for their directors and persons with significant
control, and most individuals who file documents with Companies
House. In due course, corporate trustees that have corporate
directors will need to review their structure to ensure compliance
with the Act.
It is not yet confirmed when the measures will come into force
but new secondary legislation and guidance is awaited.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
