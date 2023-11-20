On October 26, 2023, the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act received Royal Assent. The Act will be relevant to all companies, including corporate trustees, in terms of ID verification for their directors and persons with significant control, and most individuals who file documents with Companies House. In due course, corporate trustees that have corporate directors will need to review their structure to ensure compliance with the Act.

It is not yet confirmed when the measures will come into force but new secondary legislation and guidance is awaited.

