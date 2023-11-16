In a recent episode of the Inspiring Leadership Podcast, gunnercooke founder and host Darryl Cooke interviewed global CEO, coach and international speaker Dr John Blakey. Darryl is joined by co-host Sir Peter Fahy, the former Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police.

Dr John Blakey is the founder of The Trusted Executive. As part of The Trusted Executive, he helps CEOs and boards worldwide create a new standard of leadership defined by trustworthiness. His best-selling books include The Trusted Executive and Challenging Coaching.

What does trust mean to you?

I can give you a formula for trust: trustworthiness is ability times integrity times benevolence. You have to score more than 0 and be competent in each one of those elements for you to be trustworthy. You have to have your values and your ethics and be able to walk the walk, not just talk the talk.

What does the triple bottom line mean to you?

It is a phrase that has been around for many years now and was originally an accounting term. The triple bottom line is the transition from a profit-driven company to one that prioritises profit, people and planet. It is a broader, more holistic, definition of what success in modern business means.

What is the quote you often turn to?

I often have a quote 'for a season', the one I'm using a lot at the moment is: "Most people overestimate what they can do in one year, and underestimate what they can do in ten years".

What is the best advice that you would give to someone setting out today?

The best advice I could give is that everything will be alright in the end, and if it isn't alright then it isn't the end.

Who is your favourite football team?

Birmingham City.

