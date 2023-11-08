gunnercooke has released the latest episode of The Inspiring Leadership Podcast, hosted by Co-Founder Darryl Cooke and Sir Peter Fahy.

The series delves into the minds of inspiring businesspeople, to learn from the very best, and to understand what makes a great leader. Insights include recipes for success, behaviours to model and practical tips from some of the best business leaders, most successful coaches, and the world's most influential thought leaders.

In this episode, Darryl and Peter are joined by Jürgen Maier, the ex CEO of Siemens UK, a position he held from July 2014 to December 2019. Currently, Jürgen is the co-founder of vocL (a platform for responsible business founders) and the Chair of the Digital Catapult (the UK authority on advanced digital technology). He also advises tech start-ups and scale-up businesses which are a key part of the industrial ecosystem creating the green 4th industrial revolution

Jürgen shares his story of working his way up the career ladder within Siemens and how important being socially and culturally aware is to him. He discusses the importance of trying your hardest to be accepting and putting job application processes in place that will encourage a range of applicants. Jürgen also dives into different types of leadership and how he believes inclusive leadership is the way forward.

Jürgen is a champion of equal rights and speaking about them in the workplace. He says: "We're not trained to speak on these issues. We're trained as business people, we're trained to look at profit and loss accounts and business plans. We're not trained to talk about trans issues in the workplace or mental health in the workplace."

The conversation goes on to touch on different types of leadership, with Jürgen saying: "Siemens had survived and thrived on the back of, what I would call, alpha male type leadership. It worked for many years but it was clear that the world was moving into a different space and there needed to be new leadership, and it needed to be more inclusive."

To listen to the full podcast visit Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

Previous guests of the Inspiring Leadership Podcast have included Dr John Blakey, Paul Hargreaves, Vikas Shah, Hassan Damluji, Alison Grade, Sir John Timpson and Roger Lane Smith, who discuss how to have integrity in business, the importance of mindset, the balance of process and innovation, and how CSR drives a business forward.

Darryl is welcoming inspiring leaders who are making a difference in their business or community to join him for future episodes. Get in touch to recommend a guest.

Read more insights from our guests in gunnercooke's business magazine for good, The Reading Room.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.