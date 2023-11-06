Amazon has published its first bi-annual EU store Transparency Report, detailing their efforts to provide a "trustworthy shipping experience" and covering its requirements as part of the EU Digital Services Act. The first report comprises data from January-June 2023 and will be updated every 6 months. Currently, Amazon operates stores in the following EU Member States: Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Netherlands, Sweden, Poland, and Belgium.

The report cites impressive statistics, such as 84.2 million actions taken by Amazon to remove policy violating content and the suspension of 4.2 million violating accounts.

The full report can be found here.

We invest heavily in people and technology to protect customers, selling partners, brands, and advertisers from any form of fraud or abuse. assets.aboutamazon.com/...

