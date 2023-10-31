ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be

In our latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast Matthew Gregory and Simon Lovegrove discuss the Consumer Duty and ESG.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK

Too Little Attention Paid To Working Time Rules Roythorne & Co

Guide To Public Takeovers In The UK Burges Salmon This guide provides a general overview of how public takeovers are conducted and regulated in the UK. It is essential reading for anyone who is contemplating a public takeover in the UK.

Charities (Regulation And Administration) (Scotland) Bill MacRoberts The new Charities (Regulation and Administration) (Scotland) Bill was introduced to the Scottish Parliament in November 2022, proposing a number of changes to the current statutory regime...

Getting The Notice Of Adjudication Right The First Time Barton Legal This is a relatively brief document used to let the other party know that a dispute is being referred to adjudication. The notice should follow the requirements laid out in the Contract...

Employee Ownership Trusts: A Summary Dixcart Group Limited This Article briefly summarises the potential advantages of an Employee Ownership Trust ("EOT"), and why the use of an Isle of Man Trustee could be beneficial.