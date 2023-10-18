Amazon announced yesterday that they have upgraded the Transparency program to allow interoperability with brands' own product serialisation systems.
Amazon's Transparency program was launched in 2016 and uses unique codes to identify individual items to ensure that only genuine goods are shipped to consumers. It is claimed that there are 33,000 brands using the program and Amazon has verified over 900 million product units through their supply chain. The new interoperability features will allow brands to benefit from the program without making any changes to their existing manufacturing and packaging processes, and using their own existing serial numbers.
Previously, brands that use their own unique serial numbers had needed to add an additional Amazon Transparency code to product units, which would result in further costs and manufacturing complexity. Now, brands will be able to share their own unique product serial numbers with Amazon, and Amazon will validate these serial numbers to confirm the authenticity of a product in the same way that Transparency-issued codes are validated. This will be available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and the US.
Amazon says that this update will allow "brands [to] gain the protective benefits of Transparency as quickly as two weeks after enrollment, without needing to change any existing production processes". The features were piloted with brands including Belkin, Logitech, and Samsung and will hopefully continue to enhance Amazon's array of anti-counterfeiting solutions.
We are proud of the progress and innovations that we have continued to deliver to better protect customers and brands from counterfeits. Interoperability for Amazon Transparency is another big step forward for how we will do that. We look forward to continuing to build on the strong foundation of partnership with brands to eliminate counterfeits worldwide.
