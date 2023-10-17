UK:
Episode 6: 6 C's Of Legal Ops – Challenge (Video)
17 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
A legal ops mindset is based around challenging the status quo
and ways of working. But what does a transformation journey look
like?
Stephanie Hamon, Head of Legal Operations
Consulting, has once again teamed up with Crafty
Counsel to provide you with tips on how to tackle Legal Ops
challenges.
