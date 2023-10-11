UK:
Episode 5: 6 C's Of Legal Ops – Collaborate (Video)
11 October 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Why is collaboration so important? How can you leverage
legal's position at the heart of the organisation?
Stephanie Hamon, Head of Legal Operations
Consulting, has once again teamed up with Crafty
Counsel to provide you with tips on how to tackle Legal Ops
challenges.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
Adapting Commercial Contracts For The AI Age
Penningtons Solicitors LLP
Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the way that we live and work. As AI changes how businesses operate, supply services and work with customers and clients, the contracts that govern...
Corporate Law Update: 16 - 22 September 2023
Macfarlanes
The Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has published its eagerly anticipated final recommendations for organisations when reporting on nature-related financial risks.
Reform Of Companies House
Herbert Smith Freehills
The Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill (ECCT Bill) which contains, among other things, draft amendments to the Companies Act 2006...