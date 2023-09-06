ARTICLE

On 4 August 2023, the FCA published a letter it had sent to the CEOs of firms categorised as 'principal trading firms', setting out its strategy for supervising these firms. In this latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Jonathan Herbst, Hannah Meakin and Anita Edwards discuss the key points covered in the letter and the next steps for firms.

