UK:
Regulation Tomorrow Plus: FCA Portfolio Letter To Principal Trading Firms (Podcast)
06 September 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
On 4 August 2023, the FCA published a letter it had sent to the
CEOs of firms categorised as 'principal trading firms',
setting out its strategy for supervising these firms. In this
latest Regulation Tomorrow Plus podcast, Jonathan Herbst, Hannah
Meakin and Anita Edwards discuss the key points covered in the
letter and the next steps for firms.
