What can we expect from the evolution of ESG and how will this continue to drive and change investor activity? And what should businesses consider in response as they plan for the future?

Changing policy developments, new rules and standards, evolving consumer and social trends, and the influence of Gen Z – all are likely to impact decision-making among the corporate and investor community alike.

And these influences are helping drive change and innovation, as businesses strive to improve their ESG strategies and get it right for tomorrow's world.

In the final part of our guide – 'ESG: The investor perspective' – we explore future ESG developments and their influences on investors and the businesses they invest in. The guide also sets out a practical 10-point sustainability plan, with recommendations for businesses to ensure they are future-proofing their ESG strategy as we look forward to a more sustainable future.

Developed with Alex Popplewell, formerly of BlackRock, and Scott Evans, of London Business School, the guide provides insight and practical resources to help inform your approach to ESG.

Download part three of the guide to find out more about:

changes to relevant standards and regulations that are on the horizon;

how developments in political policy are influencing the sustainability landscape;

key trends that are now at the forefront of the ESG agenda; and

what to consider in planning for long-term corporate sustainability.

Read the original article on GowlingWLG.com

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.