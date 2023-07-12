UK:
UK Asset Holding Companies – Effective Governance In Private Markets
12 July 2023
Maples Group
The successful introduction of the UK Qualifying Asset Holding
Companies regime last year, which removed some of the barriers
faced by private equity holding companies compared with some other
jurisdictions in the EU, has sharpened the focus on what it takes
for effective corporate governance in today's private markets,
highlighting the role of the specialist independent director in
these structures.
