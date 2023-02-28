ARTICLE

Harry: First and foremost, you'll have delivered value in line with your ambitions. Whether that's making the most of digital, growing market share, increasing efficiency or improving your employee experience. The list could go on, but a legacy should be much more than that. It could be people at the core of the business becoming transformation specialists and requiring less support from external consultants. Or it could be embedding a culture of continuous improvement, reducing the size of the peaks and valleys of change required to stay competitive.

Dave: Or it could be shaping the next generation of leaders, establishing a culture that embraces transformation and creating a sense of positive energy across all stakeholders throughout the organisation. Whatever it may be, successful transformation will always leave you and your organisation better positioned for the future.

