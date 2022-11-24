Michelle Lamberth – Corporate Governance specialist, sheds some light on the importance of accurately filing new share allotments, and share changes with Companies House. This podcast will help businesses to avoid filing mistakes that can be costly further down the line and have a negative impact on the company.

self The Legal Room UK · Top Tips for correctly filing company shares

