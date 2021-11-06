Sustainability is "absolutely" a key consideration for Albert Goodman, a senior figure at the South West firm has told Insider. Sophie Parkhouse also spoke about the investments the firm has lined up, as well how the government can help make it easier for the outfit to take action.

The firm - which has offices in Bristol, Chard, Taunton, Weston-Super-Mare, Weymouth and Yeovil - has made the decision to commit to becoming Net Zero by 2030 by signing up to the #RaceToZero initiative through the ICAEW 1000 Accountant's and COP26 small and medium-sized business pledges.

Both of these require Albert Goodman to cut emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and be Net Zero by 2050.

Sophie Parkhouse - technical and training partner at the business - leads on Albert Goodman Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting and the SECR Energy Saving Opportunity Scheme (ESOS).

Speaking to Insider, she discussed the investments the firm has lined up, as well how the government can help make it easier for the outfit to take action.

"Many organisations are getting to Net Zero by making carbon offsets, whereas we have decided to change our behaviours and operations between now and 2030 to reduce our emissions as far as possible and only then will we make a carbon offset," she said.

"We do not have a set-in-stone plan of exactly how we will achieve this yet, but what we do have is top level commitment."

Parkhouse noted that the firm is "still at the investigation stages in forming our sustainability journey".

"Our largest emissions are currently as a result of business travel so we are aware that we will need to consider how we can travel more sustainably whilst still providing excellent client service.

"We also need to engage with our landlords to look at the sustainability of our premises and collaborate with them in order that we reduce the impact our premises have on the environment."

Parkhouse noted that sustainability is "absolutely" a key consideration for Albert Goodman.

"Many people see sustainability as being green and automatically turn their attention to the narrow scope of CO2 emissions and recycling," she said. "However, the concept of sustainable business actually reaches a lot further than this.

"Organisations should be looking at all their stakeholders, considering their impact and engagement with those stakeholders and reflect on whether or not this is in line with how they want to be seen as a business.

"Operating a business sustainably should be part of the organisation's strategy and a key point on all board agendas: if there is not commitment from the top, change will not take place."

Parkhouse's comments come on the back of the COP26 summit - considered to be a "pivotal moment in the fight against climate change - starts in Glasgow.

Originally published by Insider Media Limited 3 November 2021.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.