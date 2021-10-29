ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Many factors are putting pressure on corporates and financial institutions to address climate change. The UK is currently rolling out mandatory economy-wide disclosure in accordance with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ('TCFD') Recommendations. Beyond this lies immense investor and stakeholder pressure, including by way of shareholder resolutions, and increased media, NGO and ratings agency attention on those who are perceived to not be doing enough. We are now living in an "ESG world", and it is all but impossible to address the "E" without a sound climate action plan of some kind.



It can be hoped that during and following COP26, national governments will submit further Nationally Determined Contribution ('NDC') goals under the Paris Agreement, given that NDCs submitted to date are not ambitious enough to be consistent with climate science. Nonetheless, it is essential for companies to have comprehensive climate action plans to ensure they are able to mitigate the risks (both physical and regulatory), and take advantage of the opportunities, presented by climate change.

Continue reading by clicking here.

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global legal services provider comprising legal practices that are separate entities (the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are: Mayer Brown LLP and Mayer Brown Europe – Brussels LLP, both limited liability partnerships established in Illinois USA; Mayer Brown International LLP, a limited liability partnership incorporated in England and Wales (authorized and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority and registered in England and Wales number OC 303359); Mayer Brown, a SELAS established in France; Mayer Brown JSM, a Hong Kong partnership and its associated entities in Asia; and Tauil & Chequer Advogados, a Brazilian law partnership with which Mayer Brown is associated. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of the Mayer Brown Practices in their respective jurisdictions.

© Copyright 2021. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.