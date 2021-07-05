self

Without resources to build and market a product, hire employees and pay overheads, it is very hard to make a business successful. So, naturally, fundraising is a crucial part of any business, and especially for startups.

In this instalment of the 'Legal guide for startups' video series, Russell-Cooke partner Guy Wilmot refers back to our fictional client, Gina, who runs her own tech media startup, Streamzer. He runs through the main sources of financing, the technical jargon to bear in mind and a few of the processes business can expect to go through.

Guy is a partner in the corporate and commercial team and advises clients on corporate affairs, startups, intellectual property and technology, e-commerce and IT.

Guy regularly advises businesses of all sizes on their corporate affairs including shareholders and founders agreements, corporate fundraising and acquisitions and exits.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.