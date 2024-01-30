A conference to assess corporate crime's most significant issues has been organised by Rahman Ravelli.

A series of expert speakers will be discussing corporate crime matters and what may happen in the future now that the UK has passed the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act.

The in-person event, "Corporate Crime: Detection & Reaction'', at London's Hallam Conference Centre on 15 February 2024, has been arranged with ThoughtLeaders4Disputes.

It will be co-chaired by Rahman Ravelli's Senior Partner, Aziz Rahman, and barrister and former HM Solicitor General, Lord Garnier KC, and will feature a fireside chat with SFO general counsel Sarah Lawson.

Speakers from around the world will discuss corporate crime matters, including:

The SFO's future direction and priorities

The future for DPAs

How corporates can avoid facing a failure to prevent charge

Protection for whistleblowers

Sanctions in 2024

Cyber-attacks and crisis management

What may happen now the UK has passed the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act.

You can register to attend here.

