ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

We have recorded a special bonus episode of the Fraud Files podcast which departs from our analysis of the failure to prevent fraud and identification doctrine reform elements of the Economic Crime Corporate Transparency Act 2023 (the "Act") and provides an overview of the other changes introduced by this piece of omnibus legislation. In this episode, hosted by Elizabeth Head, Sarah Hawes talks through the Act's extensive reforms to Companies House, and Susannah Cogman provides an overview of other changes introduced by the Act, including in particular in relation to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

self

We will be back with further discussion of failure to prevent fraud in the New Year!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.