A webinar to assess all aspects of the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill has been organised by Rahman Ravelli.

The event, "Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill 2023 – the potential impact on corporates and other stakeholders'', will be held on Monday, 10 July.

The event will be moderated by Rahman Ravelli's Senior Partner, Aziz Rahman. He will be joined by Rahman Ravelli Senior Associates Zulfi Meerza and Francesca Cassidy-Taylor, as well as Steve Holt, Partner at Grant Thornton. Further panellists are set to be announced shortly.

The webinar will provide background to the drafting of the Bill and assess its key measures, including the expansion of the law on corporate criminal liability and the potential introduction of the offence of failure to prevent fraud.

The event will examine:

The Bill's purpose and its progress through Parliament.

The political and socio-economic background to the Bill: including the government's reasons for introducing it and the legislation that preceded it, the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Act 2022.

The Bill's key measures relating to:

Companies House reform Changes to limited liability partnerships Seizure and recovery of crypto assets Strengthening of law enforcement's powers regarding money laundering

The new corporate compliance obligations - and advice for implementing policies and procedures - when the Bill becomes law.

The new criminal offence of failure to prevent fraud; including how corporates should prepare for it.

The Bill's impact on international corporates operating in the UK.

Towards the end of the webinar, the panel members will answer questions that have been submitted in advance or are asked by the online audience.

