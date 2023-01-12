To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
*This video was first published by LexisNexis on 22 December 2022.
December 2022. You can also watch the video on the
LexisNexiswebsite.
Please note that you will need a subscription with
LexisNexis to access the video on the LexisNexis
website.
Anoushka Warlow is a partner specialising in
corporate and financial crime, principally cases involving
international bribery and corruption, commercial fraud, and money
laundering. Anoushka advises both individual and corporate clients
and has been involved in a number of high-profile domestic and
international investigations conducted by enforcement agencies
including the SFO, the U.S Department of Justice, HMRC, the FCA and
the NCA. She is experienced in dealing with matters involving
foreign and cross-border investigations, including requests for
mutual legal assistance and extradition.
In this roundtable discussion, HFW's panel of litigation experts focus on the increase of cross border fraud in Dubai, the BVI and London, the far reaching impact of cross border fraud, as well as the role each region plays.
Members of our Disputes and Regulation and Investigations teams have written an article discussing the new Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill that is currently progressing through Parliament.