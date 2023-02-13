ARTICLE

Join Robert Hunt, Cameron Dunstan-Smith and Brian Spiro for the second episode of our investigations podcast series where they will be discussing dawn raids. This episode will explore key themes when dealing with a dawn raid, including the importance of preparation, how best to confront them when they arise and what can be done to prevent a raid from happening. They will also share practical lessons learnt from their own personal experiences. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact the team.

