See Page 26 of the December issue of ThoughtLeaders4 FIRE for some thoughts on the asset recovery aspects of the new Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Bill in the U.K. Parliament. There is a lot to unpack in this bill, for both civil and criminal regimes. The Committee reported back on the bill with amendments last week.

"But while these changes will undoubtedly increase the amount of Information available to the registrar, much of that information will not be publicly available due to confidentiality or data protection. The real impact, therefore, will depend on whether Companies House actually has the resources and capability to effectively police the information provided to it." - thoughtleaders4.com/...

