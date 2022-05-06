ARTICLE

Herbert Smith Freehills' Corporate Crime and Investigations team has contributed to the Global Investigations Review. The article, ‘ Do companies have a moral duty to self-report to the SFO?‘ considers the recent SFO case involving Amec Foster Wheeler (Amec) and argues that while the corporate bribery settlement has not introduced any legal obligation to self-report wrongdoing to the Serious Fraud Office, the judgment does encourage companies to seriously consider their moral and ethical duties when deciding whether to do so.

