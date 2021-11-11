In a much anticipated follow up to our previous episode on the Law Commission's consultation on the law of corporate crime in the UK, we are delighted to be joined by Dr Robin Lööf to dive a little deeper into the key issues at the heart of this important topic.

Robin considers the various options for reform currently being debated and discusses whether, in practice, the law of corporate criminal liability does need to be reformed in order to achieve its intended purpose. Robin draws on his extensive understanding of legal frameworks in other jurisdictions (including the US, France and Italy) to provide a fascinating comparative guide to corporate criminal liability.

* Please note these podcasts will not run on Internet Explorer.

self

This article was originally edited by, and first published on, www.lexology.com/commentary

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.