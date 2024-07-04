ARTICLE
4 July 2024

Assuming Guilt? Partner Tom McNeill Writes For New Law Journal

BS
BCL Solicitors LLP

Contributor

BCL Solicitors LLP logo
BCL Solicitors is a law firm with a single-minded ambition – to achieve the best possible outcome for each and every client. We specialise in corporate and financial crime, regulatory enforcement and serious and general crime. We offer discreet, effective and expert advice to corporations, senior executives, public bodies and high-profile individuals.
Explore
Removing legal protections for company bosses won't clean up our waterways, argues Tom McNeill. Labour plans to stop sewage polluting our rivers and seas include the eye-catching proposal: ‘Water bosses who...
UK Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Tom McNeill
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Removing legal protections for company bosses won't clean up our waterways, argues Tom McNeill.

Labour plans to stop sewage polluting our rivers and seas include the eye-catching proposal: 'Water bosses who oversee repeated law-breaking will face criminal charges.' What does this mean? The law already contains provisions which allow for company officers to be prosecuted if environmental offences committed by the company are proved to have been committed with their 'consent', 'connivance', or 'attributable to their neglect'. Those found guilty risk going to jail.

Guilt can be assumed

Comments from the shadow environment secretary, Steve Reed, suggest that the intention is to change the law to remove the requirement to prove such individual fault by senior managers when there is repeated serious offending by the company. When it comes to water company bosses, the idea appears to be that guilt can be assumed.

This article was first written for, and published in New Law Journal on 28 June 2024. To read the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Tom McNeill
Tom McNeill
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More