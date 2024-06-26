Stephens Scown Recognised For Corporate Dealmaking

Leading South West law firm, Stephens Scown, which became employee-owned in 2016 and is currently in its second year operating as a B Corp" Certified organisation, is celebrating shortlisting in two categories of the South West Business Insider Dealmaker Awards 2024.

Now in its 18th year, the regional awards provide an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of the South West's top corporate financiers, accountants, bankers, funders, lawyers, and M&A professionals across a range of categories.

With a focus on the corporate sector, Stephens Scown has placed on the shortlist in the categories of Corporate Law Firm of the Year, and in Small Deal of the Year (sub £10m) for its work on the sale of Artemis Optical. The nominations recognise the outstanding work being carried out by Stephens Scown, highlighting the firm as a regional heavyweight, and comes in a competitive field with more than 120 entries received.

Commenting on the nomination, Managing Partner Richard Baker said, "Being shortlisted in two categories is a tremendous achievement. To be seen as one of the Corporate Law Firms of the Year in such a competitive sector really demonstrates the hard work being done throughout the firm to provide first-class client service and how we make a difference to our clients."

Laurie Trounce, Partner, who jointly leads the Corporate team with Giles Dunning and has extensive experience of corporate and commercial matters within the SME market and within the public sector says: "In what has been an outstanding year for our team, it's terrific to see that work rewarded with our shortlisting in the South West Business Insider Dealmaker Awards. The Corporate Law Firm of the Year shortlisting really shows the strength of our offer against tough competition and that the steps we've made to strengthen the team structure and processes is really starting to pay off, which ultimately means we can help more clients to realise their goals."

Giles Dunning, well known for his M&A work with a particular focus on buying and selling IFA firms, adds: "To receive our second nomination in the Small Deal of the Year category for our work with Artemis Optical is testament to the efforts of the team – this company sale required the team to go over and above in securing the best result for our client. To see that effort recognised in this way is hugely rewarding as one of the team leaders and makes me incredibly proud of the work we do."

It's a reflection of the work being done across the organisation and the positive impact on clients, who can take advantage of the full spectrum of work on offer throughout the firm and the wealth of experience and expertise of its people. Being employee-owned and B Corp" Certified demonstrates the way in which employees are all in it together, with each invested in providing outstanding client care and individual service, while balancing the needs of colleagues, the community and the environment.

With the ceremony taking place in Bristol on 27 June, it promises to be a gala evening to remember, celebrating the best of the South West, and one in which Stephens Scown will be hoping to play its part.

