Meet The B Corp Champion – Emily Smith

In this series, we introduce our B Corp Champions. Spread across all teams and sectors these dedicated individuals share their knowledge on B Corp, to not only improve practices in our own firm, but to help others implement their own changes.

For this edition we introduce Emily Smith, solicitor in our Intellectual Property, Data Protection and Technology team.

Can you tell us why you wanted to become a B Corp Champion and how it fits in with your role at Stephens Scown?

I wanted to become a B Corp Champion because I feel strongly about supporting the ethos and values behind becoming a B Corp and I'm proud to work for a firm that is not only prioritising these values but has the accreditation to prove it!

What changes have you seen within your team/sector since becoming a B Corp?

As a team, we work with a number of B Corp certified clients on their intellectual property portfolios and data protection needs. We also work with a wide variety of new and growing businesses, many of whom have B Corp values built into their DNA from the start, including high standards of social and environmental transparency and accountability. With the number of 'B Curious' businesses continuing to grow, it's great to be able to connect with and work alongside businesses that share our values and support their fantastic work.

Why do you think it's important for businesses to consider becoming a B Corp?

Becoming a B Corp requires meeting high standards of social and environmental transparency and accountability, and importantly committing to continuing this standard. Achieving B Corp certification is recognition of this gold standard.

As a consumer, since learning more about the B Corp certification I am more aware of the products I am buying and find that I look out for the B Corp logo. Similarly, for businesses who want to work with others that share their values, the B Corp certification acts as a recognised confirmation.

Whilst certification is a detailed process, for businesses that have B Corp values built into their DNA, it is worth considering becoming a B Corp for this gold standard recognition.

Lastly can you share with us something you do personally at home or at work that has either a positive impact on the environment or wellbeing of others?

The B Corp values cover a variety of areas extending beyond environmental and sustainability considerations. Areas of particular interest to me are charitable giving and career development.

I am passionate about access to legal careers and supporting the next generation of professionals in the legal field, especially in the local area. I have recently joined a mentoring scheme at the University of Exeter designed to help students as they navigate routes into law.

I am also involved in the firm's Giving Back programme and charity fundraising, which tie in with the wider B Corp ethos.

