31 May 2024

The Pharmacovigilance M&A Market

The global pharmacovigilance (PV) or drug safety market is projected to grow from $8.6bn in 2024 to $22.4bn by 2032.
Fundamental drivers shaping this growth include:

  • Growing levels of drug consumption with increasing complexity of drugs being developed
  • Increasingly stringent regulatory mandates and complex compliance requirements
  • Technological advancements driving efficiencies in the PV market
  • Continued trend of outsourcing in the pharma services industry, including of PV services

Anticipating an exciting growth outlook, the demand for pharmacovigilance (PV) is poised to fuel increased M&A activity.

To learn more about the key M&A trends taking shape this year in the pharmacovigilance space, read our latest paper.

Originally Published 30 May 2024

