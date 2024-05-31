The Pharmacovigilance M&A Market

The global pharmacovigilance (PV) or drug safety market is projected to grow from $8.6bn in 2024 to $22.4bn by 2032.
Fundamental drivers shaping this growth include:
- Growing levels of drug consumption with increasing complexity of drugs being developed
- Increasingly stringent regulatory mandates and complex compliance requirements
- Technological advancements driving efficiencies in the PV market
- Continued trend of outsourcing in the pharma services industry, including of PV services
Anticipating an exciting growth outlook, the demand for pharmacovigilance (PV) is poised to fuel increased M&A activity.
Originally Published 30 May 2024
