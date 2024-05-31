The Pharmacovigilance M&A Market

The global pharmacovigilance (PV) or drug safety market is projected to grow from $8.6bn in 2024 to $22.4bn by 2032.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The global pharmacovigilance (PV) or drug safety market is projected to grow from $8.6bn in 2024 to $22.4bn by 2032.

Fundamental drivers shaping this growth include:

Growing levels of drug consumption with increasing complexity of drugs being developed

Increasingly stringent regulatory mandates and complex compliance requirements

Technological advancements driving efficiencies in the PV market

Continued trend of outsourcing in the pharma services industry, including of PV services

Anticipating an exciting growth outlook, the demand for pharmacovigilance (PV) is poised to fuel increased M&A activity.

To learn more about the key M&A trends taking shape this year in the pharmacovigilance space, read our latest paper.

DOWNLOAD THE FULL PAPER

Originally Published 30 May 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.