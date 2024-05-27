ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Beware Of Companies House Scam Letters

WS
Wrigleys Solicitors

Contributor

Wrigleys Solicitors logo
Wrigleys is a specialist firm of solicitors that concentrates on:
  • Agriculture and rural property
  • Charities and the social economy
  • Education
  • Employment
  • Families
  • Injured
  • Pensions
  • Property
As one of the leading specialist practices outside London, we are recognised as experts in our specialist areas and give practical, common sense, and technically excellent advice to our clients with whom we form valued long-term relationships.
Explore
Fake Companies House letters are asking for payments via QR code. We urge clients to stay vigilant and to be alert to these fraudulent requests.
UK Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Susannah Hope
Photo of Haiqa Farooq
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Fake Companies House letters are asking for payments via QR code. We urge clients to stay vigilant and to be alert to these fraudulent requests.

We have received a report from a client about a suspicious letter claiming to be from Companies House requesting payment for "Enhanced Web Filing". The letter appears genuine, closely resembling official Companies House correspondence, but it is a scam.

The fraudulent letter instructs the recipient to scan a QR code to make the payment, threatening that failure to do so will result in suspension of their ability to file accounts online.

Companies House has confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that this letter is a scam. They have urged businesses and individuals to be vigilant and not to follow any instructions from such correspondence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Susannah Hope
Susannah Hope
Photo of Haiqa Farooq
Haiqa Farooq
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Beware Of Companies House Scam Letters

UK Corporate/Commercial Law

Contributor

Wrigleys Solicitors logo
Wrigleys is a specialist firm of solicitors that concentrates on:
  • Agriculture and rural property
  • Charities and the social economy
  • Education
  • Employment
  • Families
  • Injured
  • Pensions
  • Property
As one of the leading specialist practices outside London, we are recognised as experts in our specialist areas and give practical, common sense, and technically excellent advice to our clients with whom we form valued long-term relationships.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More