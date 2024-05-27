Beware Of Companies House Scam Letters

Fake Companies House letters are asking for payments via QR code. We urge clients to stay vigilant and to be alert to these fraudulent requests.

We have received a report from a client about a suspicious letter claiming to be from Companies House requesting payment for "Enhanced Web Filing". The letter appears genuine, closely resembling official Companies House correspondence, but it is a scam.

The fraudulent letter instructs the recipient to scan a QR code to make the payment, threatening that failure to do so will result in suspension of their ability to file accounts online.

Companies House has confirmed via a post on X (formerly Twitter) that this letter is a scam. They have urged businesses and individuals to be vigilant and not to follow any instructions from such correspondence.

