At the back end of 2023, The Lawyer, in association with Gowling WLG, conducted an online survey of in-house legal teams as a continuation of its historical In-House Sentiment Survey.

The survey results contain both partial and fully complete responses ranging from a base size of 122 to 70 responses per question.

The responses were well-balanced across various industry sectors. In addition to the quantitative survey data, five qualitative interviews with survey respondents who hold the positions of General Counsel in their organisation were undertaken.

The summary report focuses on:

Working culture

In-house legal budgets

Technology and AI

Business confidence and upcoming challenges

12-month outlook

Feedback on private practice firms

Mergers and Acquisition activity

A further report will follow in the second half of 2024 to measure how opinions and attitudes of in-house legal teams have changed.

