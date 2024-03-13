UK:
On The Horizon – A Companies House Update (Podcast)
13 March 2024
Herbert Smith Freehills
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
We have released a Companies House update 'on the
horizon' podcast which covers the provisions of the ECCTA
brought into force yesterday.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · On The Horizon EP7: A Companies House
Update
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from UK
Drafting Contracts – Key Lessons From 2023
Herbert Smith Freehills
In our annual contract law update we consider a number of interesting contract law cases from 2023 which highlighted key points for those involved in drafting or managing contracts.
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide
Appleby
Mergers & Acquisitions Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of Isle of Man, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries
When Is A Deed Not A Deed?
Burges Salmon
The English courts have continued their slow-burning development of the law around valid execution of deeds in a judgment handed down in the High Court case...
UK Limited Partnerships – What Next?
Gowling WLG
We reported in the autumn of last year on new legislation that will introduce significant changes to the administration of UK limited partnerships (LPs)...