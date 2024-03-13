UK:
UK Public M&A Podcast EP 21: Updated Takeover Panel Guidance On Conditions To An Offer And When They Can Be Invoked
13 March 2024
Herbert Smith Freehills
In this episode or our public M&A podcast series, we discuss
the updated guidance from the Takeover Panel on invoking conditions
to an offer and what it means in particular for anti-trust/merger
control conditions.
