UK: UK Public M&A Podcast EP 21: Updated Takeover Panel Guidance On Conditions To An Offer And When They Can Be Invoked

In this episode or our public M&A podcast series, we discuss the updated guidance from the Takeover Panel on invoking conditions to an offer and what it means in particular for anti-trust/merger control conditions.

