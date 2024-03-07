The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has indicated to the Charity Law Association that it is aiming for the provisions in the third tranche of Charities Act 2022 reforms to be commenced in March 2024.

Provisions expected to come into force include sections 1 to 3 on charity governing documents, sections 18 and 23 on charity land (including amendments to exceptions to the general restrictions on disposing of or mortgaging charity land and changes to information which must included in statements and certificates), section 29 on powers relating to trustee appointments, section 31 on trustee remuneration and sections 33 to 35(b) on charity mergers.

The provisions were expected to come into force at the end of 2023, but they were then delayed.

Amendments to the Universities and College Estates Act 1925 (Section 24 and Schedule 1) will be included in the third tranche commencement regulations. However, they will not come into force until Spring 2025.

The DCMS has also confirmed its intention to commence the provisions on ex gratia payments (sections 15 and 16) later in 2024.

The DCMS will update its implementation plan with a specific commencement date as soon as it can.

