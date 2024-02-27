In October 2023, we provided an insight into our thoughts on the changes brought in by the incoming Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act (read more on this here). The Bill received Royal Assent in November 2023, and the first of the promised secondary legislation was finally revealed, in draft form, on the 19th February 2024.

One of the hot topics of speculation surrounding the changes brought in by the Act was talk of a revision to Companies House fees. The draft regulations released this week have confirmed that the Registrar of Companies will be revising its fees for the first time since 2016. The fees, amongst the lowest in the world, are to increase, in line with the increased operating costs of the newly revitalised and empowered Companies House.

We've reviewed the draft regulations and highlight the increases to the fees of the most commonly used services below ( full list for inspection here):

Currently Fee as of 1st May 2024 Incorporation of a Company (digital) £12 £50 Incorporation of a Company (same day) £30 £78 Confirmation Statement (digital) £13 £34 Confirmation Statement (paper) £40 £62 Voluntary Strike Off (online) £8 £33 Voluntary Strike Off (paper) £10 £44 Change of Name (digital) £8 £20 Change of Name (same day) £30 £83



These fee increases will affect all companies registered at Companies House. Fees for LLPs, Overseas Entities, Limited Partnerships, and Overseas Companies, amongst others, will also be subject to an increase.

