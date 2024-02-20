Herrington Carmichael's specialist healthcare M&A team were delighted to assist the sellers of Simplee Ceramics Ltd on their successful sale to Corus Dent UK Ltd ("Corus"), a UK subsidiary of Luxembourg incorporated company, Opera Signadens S.A. ("Opera").

Simplee Ceramics Ltd, founded in 2010, is a leading dental prosthetics restoration laboratories in the UK. The laboratory's expertise in crafting precise and technologically advanced dental restorations aligns seamlessly with the Corus brand and its mission to enhance the quality of dental products offered across Europe.

A majority of Opera's shares belongs to the Careventures Fund II, S.C.Sp and Quadrum Investment Fund III, B.V., alongside several other managers of dental laboratories all trading under the Corus brand. It is the first European dental laboratory group at the forefront of dental prosthetic and orthodontic solutions and digitalisation, with presence in the UK, Spain, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal, Sweden, Norway and Denmark (and expanding).

Herrington Carmichael advised on all aspects of the transaction including the negotiation, drafting and signing of the main transaction document – the share purchase agreement, rollover documentation into Opera, relevant ancillary documentation and review of employment and immigration related matters.

The Herrington Carmichael team involved in the transaction was led by Matthew Lea (Corporate Partner) and assisted by Emma Docking (Corporate Solicitor), Samuel Gray (Employment Solicitor), Sherry Fitzgerald (Immigration Partner), Usof Shah (Immigration Solicitor) and Michelle Lamberth (Senior Paralegal).

"Using Herrington Carmichael made the journey of selling our company so much better than we expected. Matt Lea, Emma Docking and the rest of the team were incredibly professional throughout and worked so hard to make sure that we got the best possible outcome. HC were absolutely brilliant for me, they both went above and beyond everyday to ensure that everything went smoothly and we met the deadline and time lines we were working to, they gave great advice and guidance all throughout the process and I couldn't have been happier with the result." – Lee Wood, Co-Founder, Simplee Ceramics Ltd

