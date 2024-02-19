Our public law team has released two podcasts on shaping and challenging policy. In a year in which we expect a general election, companies will be thinking about what policies the UK political parties will be proposing in their manifestos and the potential impact on their business.

Part 1 looks at the formal and informal ways in which businesses can influence policy development; and

Part 2 looks at how to challenge a policy that may have a detrimental impact on your business.

These and other podcasts on the interaction between business, politics and policymaking can be accessed on our Policy Matters podcast page and Public Law Notes blog.

