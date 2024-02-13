Traditionally, private equity companies have created value at the companies they own by taking on debt, restructuring, and exploiting underserved opportunities. But surging interest rates and increased competition have made it much harder to deliver strong returns. In my recent HBR article, " Private Equity Needs a New Talent Strategy," I outline why private equity leaders can no longer count on financial engineering to drive performance and need to invest in the human capital at their portfolio companies instead. Listen to the Harvard Business Review IdeaCast podcast on the topic.

