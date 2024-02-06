As the global chemical industry experiences unprecedented challenges, European manufacturers find themselves in the grip of a prolonged downturn. A sharp decline in market share, a plunge in business confidence, and soaring energy costs have cast a shadow over the once-steady growth.

This article unveils the dimensions of the crisis, exposing the urgent need for short-term measures to safeguard business foundations. Dive into the intricate details of the industry's struggles, the negative long-term trends, and the severe short-term demand reductions.

Explore how European chemical manufacturers are compelled to embrace rigorous strategies ton navigate through this critical juncture and secure their future in a fiercely competitive landscape.

DOWNLOAD REPORT

Topics explored include:

Capacity Utilization Crisis

Global Sales Disparity

Industry Response and Restructuring

Asset Base Transformation

Strategic Long-Term Models

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.