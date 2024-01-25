ARTICLE

UK: Fit For The Future: How Two High-growth Startups Harnessed 'The Power Of Technology' For Good (Podcast)

Fit for the Future is a podcast, video and content series created in partnership between Buzzacott and Pioneers Post, to help social businesses build their health, strength and resilience through providing relevant advice and discussing the challengers in the sector.

New podcast: How two high-growth startups harnessed 'the power of technology' for good

In this brand-new Fit for the Future podcast, we delve into how to take a startup to the next level at a fast pace, drawing from the journeys of two relatively young, high growth social businesses.

Co-hosted by Buzzacott Partner, Eddie Finch and Pioneers Post CEO and founding editor, Tim West, in this episode we speak to Ariana Alexander-Sefre, founder and co-CEO of SE100 award-winning Spoke World, and Joe Seddon, founder and CEO of Zero Gravity and winner of the SE100 Leadership award, about the steps required to build a high growth social business startup.

Ariana and Joe share how they nurtured their visions of solving “social challenges” to create award-winning, fast-growing startups. As social enterprise leaders, they both speak to the power of the social enterprise business model, harnessing “the power of technology”, building a “product heavy team” of software engineers, networking and, of course, a lot of determination.

