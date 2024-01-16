UK:
Our Podcast On Material Upcoming Developments
16 January 2024
Herbert Smith Freehills
We have released a new episode in our 'on the horizon'
podcast series, in which we discuss the more material developments
that we expect to see in the next 6-12 months that will be of
interest to listed companies.
You can listen to the podcast here.
