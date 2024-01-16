UK:
Our Companies House Special Podcast On The Practical Aspects Of The ECCTA
16 January 2024
Herbert Smith Freehills
We have released a Companies House special 'on the
horizon' podcast considers the practical aspects of the changes
being introduced by the ECCTA.
You can listen to the podcast here.
Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts
· On the Horizon EP6: A Companies
House Special
