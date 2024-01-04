Recent additions to our Corporate Notes blog include a summary of the re-set of the listing regime and a look at Primary Market Bulletin 46. Other additions include an overview of the FRC Lab report on structured digital reporting and the draft regulations on Companies House's new powers, as well as a summary of the updated proxy voting guidelines and the Takeover Code changes now being in force. Finally, we look how high net worth individuals and sophisticated investor exemptions have been updated and we have uploaded a special on the horizon podcast discussing the UK listing regime.

Draft regulations on Companies House's new powers

FRC Lab report on structured digital reporting

High net worth individuals and sophisticated investors exemptions updated

On the horizon – a UK listing regime special podcast

Primary Market Bulletin 46

Takeover Code changes now in force

The UK's new proposed listing regime – radical re-set confirmed

Updated proxy voting guidelines

