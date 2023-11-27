UK:
UK Merger Control Appeals: Cérélia/Jus-Rol (Video)
27 November 2023
Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong
In September 2023, the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT)
dismissed Cérélia's appeal against the
Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) decision to block
their acquisition of Jus-Rol, confirming the two household brands
must reverse their completed merger.
How wary should companies be of completing transactions prior to
CMA approval? Jamie Cooke and Richard Whish KC examine the
CAT's judgment, including the CAT's views on the CMA's
investigation and difficulties in establishing irrationality.
